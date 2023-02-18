Left Menu

BJP real beneficiaries of Pakistan, Tipu issues: Cong leader Khader

The ruling BJP at the Centre and State are the real beneficiaries of Tipu Sultan, Taliban and Pakistan as they derive political capital out of these issues by dividing society, deputy leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly U T Khader alleged on Saturday.Addressing reporters here, Khader said the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateels statement that the coming assembly elections in Karnataka are about Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar comes as no surprise.

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 18-02-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 18-02-2023 21:59 IST
BJP real beneficiaries of Pakistan, Tipu issues: Cong leader Khader
Image Credit: Twitter(@utkhader)
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling BJP at the Centre and State are the real beneficiaries of Tipu Sultan, Taliban and Pakistan as they derive political capital out of these issues by dividing society, deputy leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly U T Khader alleged on Saturday.

Addressing reporters here, Khader said the BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s statement that the coming assembly elections in Karnataka are about Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar comes as no surprise. ''Tipu Sultan, Taliban and Pakistan are like oxygen for the BJP at the time of polls and they take political mileage from it. They need these entities to ensure their political survival,'' he charged.

Commenting on the State budget presented by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said it is unacceptable and debt-laden. The debt from 2018 to 2023 rose to Rs 5,64,814 crore which means in the last five years, the debt has increased by Rs 3 lakh crore, he said.

The BJP government has taken Rs 2,84,000 crore loan in two years and they have no clue about how the amount can be repaid. The promises made to fishermen in coastal Karnataka region has also not been fulfilled, he alleged. The 12 BJP MLAs from the coastal districts had not been able to fetch any special grant for the region, he said, adding there is no provision in the budget for finding a permanent solution to the sea erosion in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number one search engine

AI’s threat to Google is more about advertising income than being the number...

 United Kingdom
2
Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as needs are there’

Quake latest: Aid convoys will keep crossing into Syria ‘for as long as need...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-injection device patents; Abbott gets FTC notice for information on infant formula products and more

Health News Roundup: Bard convinces U.S. appeals court to revive medical-inj...

 Global
4
Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardice

Market will determine if all T20 leagues will be successful or nor: Allardic...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

La Dolce Vita: Exploring the Magic of Italy

Hacking the Hackers: Staying Ahead in the Game of Cybersecurity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023