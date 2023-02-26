Following are the top stories at 10.30 pm: NATION DEL87 CBI-2NDLD SISODIA EXCISE ARREST **** CBI arrests Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia; Kejriwal terms it 'dirty politics' New Delhi: The CBI on Sunday arrested Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol, in a move that could plunge the national capital into a governance crisis and further widen the political rift between the AAP and the BJP-led Central government.. **** DEL94 SISODIA-LD REAX **** Sisodia's arrest: AAP alleges vendetta politics, BJP rejects charge New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday claimed that Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was innocent and had been arrested due to vendetta politics, a charge rejected by the BJP which said the law was taking its course. **** DEL33 PM-LD DIGITAL **** Medical consultation app's reach reflects power of India's digital revolution: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that e-Sanjeevani app, which facilitates online medical consultations, reflects the power of India's digital revolution, noting that over 10 crore people have benefitted from it so far. **** DEL52 UP-2NDLD PM Have a heart, PM Modi tells young cops in Uttar Pradesh Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked fresh recruits in Uttar Pradesh Police to have a heart -- be sensitive even as they are asked to wield the stick as part of their new responsibility. **** DEL53 CONG-PLENARY-LD RAHUL Rahul likens Adani Group to East India Company, says will continue to ask questions about it until truth is out Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Flaying BJP leaders for coming out in support of the Adani Group in Parliament, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday likened the business conglomerate to the British East India Company and said the party would keep raising questions about its business practices until the truth comes out. **** DEL78 CONG-PLENARY-LD DECLARATION **** Raipur Declaration: Congress asks party leaders to ensure victory in poll-bound states, says open for alliance Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Congress on Sunday gave a call to party leaders in poll-bound states to work with unity to ensure victory that will ''set the tone'' for 2024 Lok Sabha polls even as it showed willingness to forge an alliance of ''like-minded'' parties. **** DEL49 BJP-LD RAHUL **** Rahul finally acknowledged what Modi govt has achieved in Kashmir: BJP on his tricolour remark New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi acknowledged for the first time what the Narendra Modi government has achieved in Kashmir, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said Sunday, reacting to the Congress leader's remarks about people in the region hoisting the national tricolour. **** DEL85 PB-JAIL-2NDLD-GANGSTER **** 2 gangsters killed in fight among inmates in Punjab's Goindwal Sahib jail, say police Amritsar: Two gangsters, who were held in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case and lodged in the Goindwal Sahib Central Jail in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, were killed in a clash among inmates on Sunday, police said. **** DEL93 PB-SESSION-LD GOVERNOR **** Punjab govt moving SC over convening budget session of state assembly: AAP Chandigarh: The Punjab government has been ''forced'' to move the Supreme Court over the issue of summoning the budget session of the state assembly as the governor is not responding to the cabinet's decision in this regard, Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson Raghav Chadha said on Sunday.

. **** DEL86 JK-4THLD SHOT **** Kashmiri Pandit ATM guard shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama Srinagar: Terrorists on Sunday shot dead a 40-year-old Kashmiri Pandit man in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district while he was on his way to a local market, in yet another targeted killing of a minority community member in the valley. **** CAL10 JH-DGP-LD INTERVIEW **** Naxal problem in Jharkhand in last stage: DGP Ranchi: The Naxal problem in Jharkhand is in its last stage as the security forces have launched a coordinated assault to wipe out the menace, Director General of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh said on Sunday. By Namita Tewari. **** LEGAL LGD3 SC-STATE-PROTECTION **** Bounden duty of State to ensure lives and properties of citizens are protected at all times: SC New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it is the bounden duty of any State to ensure that the lives and properties of its citizens and other persons are at all times protected. **** FOREIGN FGN18 US-LD HALEY **** Nikki Haley says if voted to power, she will cut foreign aid to countries like China & Pakistan which hate America Washington: Indian-American Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has vowed that if voted to power, she will cut every cent in foreign aid for countries like China, Pakistan and Iraq which hate America, saying ''a strong America doesn't pay off the bad guys''. **** FGN3 UK-INDIA-FTA **** India, UK finance ministers agree to make further progress on FTA London: India and the UK have agreed to make further progress on the ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) and also to swiftly organise the next bilateral Economic and Financial Dialogue soon, the British government has said. By Aditi Khanna **** . SPORTS SPF27 SPO-CRI-WT20-WC- LD FINAL **** Australia beat South Africa by 19 runs to register hat-trick of Women's T20 WC titles Cape Town: The Australian women's team extended its enviable dominance in world cricket further by winning an unprecedented sixth T20 World Cup trophy with a comfortable 19-run win over a fighting South Africa in the summit clash here on Sunday. **** .

