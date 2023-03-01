KCR, Jagan extend birthday greetings to TN CM
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin, who turned 70.
A brief statement from Rao’s office said he wished Stalin a happy and long healthy life.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a tweet extended birthday wishes to the Tamil Nadu CM.
“My best wishes to Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Sri @mkstalin garu, on his 70th birthday. I wish you good health, happiness and success in this year ahead,” Jagan tweeted.
