Lok Sabha committee of privileges calls BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his notice against Rahul Gandhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 19:05 IST
The committee of privileges of the Lok Sabha has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on March 10 to hear him on his breach of privilege notice against Congress member Rahul Gandhi.

According to a notice issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dubey has to appear before the committee, chaired by BJP MP Sushil Singh, in person on March 10.

In a letter dated February 10, the secretariat had sought reply from Gandhi on the breach of privilege notices given by BJP MPs Dubey and Pralhad Joshi for making ''misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary, and incriminatory statement'' during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the president's address.

Gandhi submitted his reply by February 15.

Following Gandhi's speech in the first part of the Budget Session, in which he commented on the Hindenburg-Adani issue, Dubey and Joshi moved the notices against him.

