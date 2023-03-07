Radhe Maa distributed free rations to the needy

Left Menu

Mumbai Maharashtra India, March 7 Free ration was distributed to thousands of people on the occasion of Radhe Maas birthday at Borivali West Link Road Opal Convention Center. Apart from distribution of ration, free health checkup camp and blood donation camp were also organized by Shri Radhe Maa Charitable Trust.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 7: Free ration was distributed to thousands of people on the occasion of Radhe Maa's birthday at Borivali West Link Road Opal Convention Center. MP Manoj Tiwari was also present on the occasion. Apart from distribution of ration, free health checkup camp and blood donation camp were also organized by Shri Radhe Maa Charitable Trust. Where people's health was tested free of cost. Thousands of people attended the birthday of Radhe Guru Maa along with MP Manoj Tiwari.

Radhe Guru Maa celebrated her birthday in Borivali, Mumbai, on this occasion thousands of people including leaders had reached, on the occasion of Radhe Maa's birthday, Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari went to Bhajan, was seen praising Radhe Maa, So the same Radhe Maa was also seen dancing to the hymns, Radhe Maa also distributed one month's ration kit to thousands of people on her birthday. Radhe Maa said I believe more in service.Radhe Maa said that I am the inner soul and it is important to say that I see everyone with the eyes of the mind, I am the one with the heart, not the one with the mind. Manoj Tiwari Said Today Radhe Guru Maa gave a message, serve the poor on your birthday, those who are capable should do this on their birthday.

