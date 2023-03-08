Left Menu

Raj minister's son accuses Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' country

Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singhs son has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting the country on foreign soil and attacked the partys government in the state, saying it does not care about peoples problems.The tourism ministers son, Anirudh, is considered close to Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in 2020, sending the state into a political crisis.Singh, who too had rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot, had lost his Cabinet position, but was later reinstated after talks with the Congress leadership.He Rahul Gandhi has gone bonkers.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-03-2023 12:56 IST | Created: 08-03-2023 12:56 IST
Raj minister's son accuses Rahul Gandhi for 'insulting' country
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Minister Vishvendra Singh's son has accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of insulting the country on foreign soil and attacked the party's government in the state, saying it does not care about people's problems.

The tourism minister's son, Anirudh, is considered close to Congress leader and former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in 2020, sending the state into a political crisis.

Singh, who too had rebelled against Chief Minister Gehlot, had lost his Cabinet position, but was later reinstated after talks with the Congress leadership.

''He (Rahul Gandhi) has gone bonkers. Who insults ones' own country in another country's Parliament. Or perhaps he considers Italy his homeland,'' Anirudh said in a tweet.

Speaking at a function in London, Gandhi had alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under ''brutal attack'' and regretted that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice it.

''Can he not speak all this garbage in India? Or he genetically prefers European soil?'' Anirudh tweeted. He mentions in Twitter bio -- ''An independent voice. @sachinpilot school of thought on most matters surrounding #Rajasthan'' There was no immediate reaction from Vishvendra Singh on his son's remarks. Anirudh also remarked on the demand of families of CRPF personnel belonging to Rajasthan who were killed in the Pulwama terrorist attack that they be given state government jobs on compassionate ground. They have been demonstrating since February 28 for their demand. ''This will continue forever. The Congress party doesn't care about such matters - they think these matters are too trivial to disturb their Italian handlers!'' Anirudh said in reply to tweet showing the families demonstrating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

NCLT approves Suraksha group's bid for Jaypee Infratech

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; France reports bird flu in foxes near Paris, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Choosing Between Azure and AWS: The Ultimate Guide

Where the Sun Never Sets: A Guide to the Land of the Midnight Sun

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023