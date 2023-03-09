Left Menu

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu extends Holi greetings to Narendra Modi, people of India

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:33 IST
Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu extends Holi greetings to Narendra Modi, people of India

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday extended Holi greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wished "happiness, joy and prosperity" to the people of India.

Holi, the festival of colours, is celebrated to mark the onset of spring.

India celebrated Holi on March 7 and 8.

"Happy Holi to my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi and the people of India!", Netanyahu said in a tweet.

"May the vibrant colours of this festival fill your lives with happiness, joy, and prosperity. Wishing you all a colourful and memorable Holi," he added.

In response, Prime Minister Modi thanked his "friend" Netanyahu for his "special Holi wishes," and took to Twitter to extend his greetings to people of Israel on Purim.

"Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for your special Holi wishes. People all over India mark this festival with great vibrancy. I also wish you and the people of Israel a happy Purim. Chag Sameach!" Purim is a festival commemorating the survival of the Jews, who in the 5th century BCE, were marked for death by their Persian rulers, as recounted in the Book of Esther.

Prime Minister Modi spoke to Netanyahu in January this year, their first conversation since the Israeli leader returned as prime minister of Israel with the formation of his sixth government in December 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

