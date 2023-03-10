Left Menu

No need to give prominence to Mandya MP Sumalatha: H D Kumaraswamy

In my opinion we need not have to give prominence to it, Kumaraswamy told reporters here.He was reacting to independent MP of Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh extending her full support to the BJP at the Centre today.The actor-turned-politician Sumalatha, who remained a neutral MP till now, said the decision was taken in view of the stability given to India and the reputation India earned across the globe under the leadership of Modi.Calling Sumalatha, a big person, the JDS leader said big people join big party.

PTI | Hassan | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:25 IST
No need to give prominence to Mandya MP Sumalatha: H D Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said there was no need to give prominence to Mandya MP Sumalatha extending her support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The JD(S) second-in-command also dismissed the charges of illegal mining in Mandya district by local MLAs.

''No one is surprised by this news. In my opinion we need not have to give prominence to it,'' Kumaraswamy told reporters here.

He was reacting to independent MP of Mandya Sumalatha Ambareesh extending her full support to the BJP at the Centre today.

The actor-turned-politician (Sumalatha), who remained a neutral MP till now, said the decision was taken in view of the stability given to India and the reputation India earned across the globe under the leadership of Modi.

Calling Sumalatha, a big person, the JD(S) leader said big people join big party. ''I have not grown to that big level to comment on her. I feel it is not appropriate to react to it,'' he said.

Regarding the development works taken up in the district during her tenure, he said people of Mandya will decide on it.

On charges that illegal mining was promoted by the local MLAs, Kumaraswamy said during his stint as Chief Minister twice he never allowed illegal mining. ''I am a clean man,'' he said.

The Mandya district has seven assembly constituencies. Of them six are represented by JD(S) and one by BJP.

Sumalatha, wife of prominent Kannada actor late Ambareesh, won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya defeating former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023