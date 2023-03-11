Left Menu

Kavitha rakes up women's quota bill 'suddenly' after ED summons in Delhi Excise policy case: Cong leader

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-03-2023 22:09 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 22:09 IST
Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday hit out at BRS MLC K Kavitha for raking up the Women's Reservation Bill issue ''suddenly'' in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoning her in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Talking to reporters here, he claimed that after coming out of the Hyderabad airport, one finds the image of only one woman, BRS leader (Kavitha), among the political posters of the BRS, as if the ruling party could not find any other woman in entire Telangana.

''When CBI, ED knock on your door, you suddenly remember women's reservation! She says about Congress that it is not doing enough for the opposition unity. When door bell is rung and they say that 'I am from CBI', (you) say 'we want women's reservation','' he said.

Kavitha deposed before the ED here today, with the agency all set to confront her with an arrested accused and record her statement in connection with its money-laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The ED had asked Kavitha to depose on March 9, but she had sought a fresh date due to her scheduled daylong hunger strike in Delhi on Friday seeking the passage of the long-pending Women's Reservation Bill in the Budget Session of Parliament.

Khera also claimed that investigation into the Delhi excise policy case began only after Congress had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Lt Governor.

