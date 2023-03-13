Left Menu

Japan ruling block's partner Komeito to propose 'several trillion yen' stimulus - NHK

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 13-03-2023 10:47 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 10:43 IST
  • Japan

Japan's junior ruling party Komeito will request the government for a "several trillion yen" fiscal package to lessen the impact of inflation on households and businesses, NHK reported on Monday, citing party leader Natsuo Yamaguchi.

Yamaguchi also told reporters that the party will make the proposal, which includes cash payouts to low-income households with children and subsidy on liquefied petroleum gas, on Wednesday, NHK said.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has asked Komeito and its larger partner Liberal Democratic Party to draft additional fiscal measures to counter rising living costs this week.

