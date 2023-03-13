Left Menu

16 opposition parties meet to evolve strategy for Parliament session

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-03-2023 11:11 IST
16 opposition parties meet to evolve strategy for Parliament session
Leaders of 16 opposition parties met in Parliament House on Monday to evolve a joint strategy to corner the government on several issues ahead of the start of the second part of the Budget session.

The opposition leaders met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and decided to raise the issues of alleged misuse of investigative agencies and the Adani matter.

Among the parties that attended the meeting include the Congress, DMK, JDU, AAP, CPI (M), CPI, Kerala Congress, RLD, NCP, National Conference, IUML, SS (Uddhav), MDMK, RSP, RJD and JMM.

Several leaders, including from the AAP and the BRS, have given adjournment notices in both Houses to discuss the alleged misuse of probe agencies. Earlier, Congress MPs met here to evolve the party's strategy with CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, its Leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

