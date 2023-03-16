U.S. lawmakers to visit Mexico to discuss immigration, security - Mexico president

Representatives and senators from the United States will visit the Mexican Gulf state of Veracruz this weekend to discuss immigration and security, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday.

"We're going to have a meeting in Veracruz, we'll discuss immigration (and) the handling of security," Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

