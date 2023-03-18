Opposition woman MLA files plaint against Left legislator

An opposition woman legislator in Kerala on Saturday filed a complaint with the Assembly Speaker's office, accusing a ruling CPI(M) MLA of 'insulting' her through a social media post.

K K Rema of the UDF-backed Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) said she has also lodged a complaint with the Cyber Wing of the Kerala Police against CPI(M) legislator K N Sachin Dev for allegedly clicking her photo using a mobile phone during the recent opposition protest outside the Speaker's office and sharing it on social media to tarnish her image.

Rema, who represents Vadakara constituency in Kozhikode district, alleged that through Facebook Dev falsely propagated that the injury she had suffered on her hand during the melee was fake. ''He created such a social media post to defame me for political purposes,'' Rema told media. Dev, who represents the Balussery constituency in Kozhikode, has not reacted to the allegations. Reacting to the development, Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly, V D Satheesan alleged that the CPI(M) does not miss any opportunity to insult Rema, widow of slain RMP leader T P Chandrasekharan. He said the UDF will protect Rema from CPI(M) attacks. A CPI(M) rebel, Chandrasekharan, was hacked to death in May 2012 after he floated the parallel Left outfit RMP in his home turf Onchiyam in north Kerala.

