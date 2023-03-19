Left Menu

Modi, Mamata pay homage to spiritual guru of Matua community on birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid homage to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, the spiritual guru of the backward but politically significant Matua community of the state, on his 212th birth anniversary.

PTI | Newdelhi/Kolkata | Updated: 19-03-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 22:37 IST
Modi, Mamata pay homage to spiritual guru of Matua community on birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid homage to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur, the spiritual guru of the backward but politically significant Matua community of the state, on his 212th birth anniversary. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also greeted the community on the occasion of Matua Maha Mela, being organised to celebrate the occasion. The members of the community had migrated to India from erstwhile East Pakistan, which later became Bangladesh, after partition. ''I bow to Sri Sri Harichand Thakur Ji on his Jayanti. His role in removing inequality and furthering harmony remain unparalleled,'' Modi said in a tweet.

''He (Thakur) emphasised on social justice and worked to further education among people. We will keep working to fulfil his ideals,'' the prime minister said.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee called for working towards a society free from divisive ideas. ''Today, on his birth anniversary, I pay homage to the great Sri Sri Harichand Thakur. Dedicating his life to educating and uplifting the marginalised, he set a precedent for all of us. Let us take a pledge to work towards an egalitarian society that's free of divisive ideas,'' Banerjee said. Shah hoped that the festival will inspire people with the wisdom of Sri Sri Harichand Thakur. ''With a vibrant display of the heritage of the Matua community, the #MatuaMahaMela2023 begins today. My warmest wishes to the pilgrims of the religious festival," he tweeted. The mela, organised by the All India Matua Mahasangha, has been estimated to be visited by around 45 lakh people during the week to seek the blessings of the sect's founder. Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday visited the mela at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. A politically significant community, the Matuas are split into the BJP and TMC camps.

With an estimated 30 lakh Matuas in the state, the community has its influence in at least five Lok Sabha seats and nearly 50 assembly seats in Nadia, North and South 24 Parganas districts. Members of the Matua community, who make for a large chunk of the state's Scheduled Caste population, had been migrating to West Bengal since the 1950s, primarily due to religious persecution in erstwhile East Pakistan and then Bangladesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023