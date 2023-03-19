Andhra Pradesh: Nara Lokesh's padayatra 'Yuva Galam' reaches 600 km milestone in Kidiri

The Yuva Galam pada yatra of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) led by National General Secretary Nara Lokesh, touched the 600 km milestone at Nallacheruvu in Kadiri Assembly segment in the State on Sunday. The TDP activists, youth, women, and others gathered on a large scale to welcome Lokesh at Nallacheruvu while the TDP national general secretary warmly greeted all of them. Several people took selfies with him.

When the youth complained to Lokesh that they are migrating to other States in search of employment as there are no job opportunities here in the past four years, Lokesh said, "Soon after the TDP will come to power, industries will be set up at the headquarters of every Assembly segment to provide jobs to the youth. Also, the prices of essential commodities will be brought down beside the tax burden on the common man will be reduced." At Ratnalapalli, Kuruba community representatives submitted a memorandum to Nara Lokesh in which they said, "No funds have been allocated for the Kuruba Corporation."

Assuring them, Lokesh said, "Once the TDP forms the government again all your problems will be resolved and the corporation too will be allocated funds which will help the youth from the community." The handloom workers too narrated their owes to the TDP leader and demanded pension be sanctioned to those who cross 45 years of age.

They also wanted power supply at subsidized rates for handloom workers. Notably, the State Government purchased cloth from APCO for making masks during the Carona pandemic and the dues are yet to be cleared for APCO.

Lokesh pointed out and promised to clear all the dues to APCO immediately after the TDP is back in power. He also promised a supply of power at subsidy.

Nara Lokesh, on Saturday, said that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government is imposing a heavy burden on the people in the shape of various kinds of taxes and once the TDP comes to power again, all this burden will be reduced. Lokesh was given a rousing reception by the locals at Angallu and the people gathered in large numbers to have a glimpse of the TDP national general secretary.

Later, the youth, women met him personally and told him that they were facing difficulties since the prices of essentials are skyrocketing. As the power connection bill is high, the pension that they have been getting has been withdrawn, some old persons informed Nara Lokesh. "Tell me if a single section is not affected by this selfish Government. Since the prices of petrol and diesel are heavy in the State, the prices of essential commodities are beyond the reach of the common man," Lokesh observed. (ANI)

