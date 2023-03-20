Left Menu

Opposition VPP MLAs stage walkout as Governor addresses Meghalaya Assembly in Hindi

VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout despite Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma intervening and explaining that the translated speech has been distributed since the Governor has limitations reading in English.

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 20-03-2023 13:04 IST | Created: 20-03-2023 13:04 IST
Opposition VPP MLAs stage walkout as Governor addresses Meghalaya Assembly in Hindi
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition Voice of the People Party (VPP) MLAs in Meghalaya on Monday staged a walkout in protest against Governor Phagu Chauhan addressing the House in Hindi. VPP president Ardent Basaiawmoit and three other party MLAs staged the walkout despite Speaker Thomas A Sangma and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma intervening and explaining that the translated speech has been distributed since the Governor has 'limitations' reading in English. ''Sending Hindi speaking Governors to us, we do not understand what they are talking so we will stage a walkout,'' Ardent told the Assembly. ''We don't want to be part of this proceeding and those who do not feel insulted may sit in the House. We do not want to be part of this,'' he said while walking out. The Opposition MLAs maintained that English is the official language of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The chief minister who had intervened earlier, said, ''The written speech has been circulated in the House as per rule. An individual with certain limitations and he cannot read English, therefore a written speech has been circulated. It is sad to see such disrespect.'' The Speaker had allowed the Governor to address in Hindi. ''I request all the members to kindly bear with the House and show decorum of the House and not to shout while the Governor is reading the address,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India
3
Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in local shopping centres: CM Kejriwal

Delhi Govt soon to give relief on illegal conversion and parking charges in ...

 India
4
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Azure vs Google Cloud: A Comparison to Help Differentiate the Best Cloud Platform

Could the Emergence of Artificial Intelligence Lead to the Formation of New Religions?

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023