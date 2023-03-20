Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra was a symbol of India's unity: Congress leader Siddaramaiah

Karnataka leader of opposition Siddaramaiah(File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka leader of the opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah tweeted about the Bharat Jodo Yatra and Police visit to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's residence, on Monday. Bharat Jodo Yatra was a symbol of India's unity and a common expression to highlight the current issues faced by our countrymen, Siddaramaiah tweeted.

He also said that it's a political vendetta to target Rahul Gandhi for speaking on behalf of the women based on the inputs he received during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Bharat Jodo Yatra gave confidence to millions of women to come out and confidently narrate their ordeals, he added.

Siddaramaiah on Twitter said that Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) is trying to silence the voices of women. Leaders of the BJP and Congress expressed their views after Delhi Police visited Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at his residence to seek information about the alleged sexual harassment victims mentioned in his speech in Srinagar during Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has submitted a preliminary reply to the Delhi Police in connection to the notice served to him by the Delhi Police to seek information about the alleged sexual harassment victims on Sunday, the sources said. In his reply to the Delhi Police, the sources said, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi stated that he will give a detailed answer in the next 8-10 days.

As per the source, Rahul Gandhi in his reply said, "You came to me on March 16 and I told you to give me 7-8 days, but you came back within two days. It was a 4000 km padayatra stretched to 140 days where I met lakhs of people. I need time to give details." (ANI)

