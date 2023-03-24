Kumaraswamy to meet Mamata in Kolkata this evening

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-03-2023 14:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2023 14:02 IST
Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (File Photo/ANI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy Friday evening, TMC sources said.

The meeting will be held at Banerjee's residence in Bhabanipur at 4 pm, they said.

''HD Kumaraswamy will land in Kolkata around 3 pm, and go to Banerjee's residence. After the meeting, Kumaraswamy is likely to address the press,'' a JD(S) leader said.

The two leaders will discuss the present political situation in the country and the way forward in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, TMC sources said.

The meetings with non-Congress, non-BJP leaders are part of the party's efforts to cobble up unity among regional powers, they said.

Kumaraswamy had attended a meeting of opposition parties in January 2019, convened by Banerjee in Kolkata.

Friday's meeting with him will be Banerjee's third with a non-BJP, non-Congress leader within a week.

On Thursday, Banerjee met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. Last week, she met Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

