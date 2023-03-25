Left Menu

Maha CM lays foundation stone for renovation work of MLA hostel in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2023 13:58 IST | Created: 25-03-2023 13:52 IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday laid the foundation stone for the renovation work at an MLA hostel in south Mumbai.

Situated in the Colaba area, the Majestic MLAs Hostel is a Grade 2A heritage building. It had been in a dilapidated condition.

The modernization and renovation of the premises will be completed in 18 months, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar said.

