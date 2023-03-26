Youth Cong workers hold protest in Delhi over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

The Indian Youth Congress staged a protest here on Sunday against Rahul Gandhi's from Lok Sabha, with its national president Srinivas BV saying the move is a part of the ''conspiracy to mute democracy''.

Several youth Congress leaders and workers gathered near the protest site holding banners and raised slogans against the Centre. The protest was supposed to take place at the Jantar Mantar but IYC members were detained when they gathered near the protest site, party workers claimed. The protest was part of the nationwide protest held by Congress leaders and workers against the Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha. Lashing out at the Centre, Srinivas BV alleged that the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi shows the ''fury'' of the central government. ''Rahul Gandhi ji has always been fighting for the protection of democracy, for the protection of the Constitution and for the rights of the people, and he will continue to fight in the future as well,'' he said. He further alleged that this is an ''era of dictatorship'' the voice of opposition is being ''suppressed.'' ''The voice of truth -- Rahul Gandhi ji -- has been disqualified from Parliament as a part of a conspiracy to mute democracy,'' he said.

''Rahul Gandhi is not fighting for himself but for the country. Why is the Centre trying to save Adani? Thousands of crores are in their shell companies but investigation is not being done, why? Rahul Gandhi is fighting against unemployment and inflation and he will continue to do so,'' he claimed. Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha on Friday, a day after a court in Gujarat's Surat convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.

