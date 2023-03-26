Odisha: New BJP chief given rousing welcome
Newly appointed Odisha BJP president Manmohan Samal was given a rousing welcome at the state party headquarters here on Sunday.
He led a rally from Bhadrak to Bhubaneswar, covering Jajpur and Cuttack districts as well.
BJP national vice president Baijayant Panda, state party in-charge D Purandeswari, Leader of Opposition Jayanarayan Mishra and former Union minister Pratap Sarangi were among those attending the grand reception meeting held here.
Samal asserted people of the state were looking for an alternative.
''We will ensure that the BJP comes to power in Odisha in the 2024 polls,'' he said.
