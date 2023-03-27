Left Menu

Indian Youth Congress workers protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP

The Indian Youth Congress activists on Monday protested in Delhi over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP.

ANI | Updated: 27-03-2023 15:12 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 15:12 IST
Indian Youth Congress workers protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as MP
Visual from the protest site. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Youth Congress workers on Monday protested in Delhi over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as an MP. The protesters were later detained by Delhi Police.

Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified".

Congress workers on Saturday held a protest in Wayanad over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. Meanwhile, in Bengaluru, Youth Congress workers decided to march to the metro station to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

The protestors were stopped when they were marching to the Visvesvaraya metro station near the City Civil Court in Bengaluru. In Punjab, the Chandigarh youth Congress stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.

In Maharashtra, MVA MLAs stage a silent protest outside State Assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification came pertaining to his remark made in April 2019, where he had said "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname" at a Lok Sabha election rally at Kolar in Karnataka.

The court approved Gandhi's bail on a surety and stayed the sentence for 30 days to allow him to approach the higher courts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat social anxiety

Researchers reveals how odours from other people's sweat help to treat socia...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve drug rules reform; US FDA proposes higher bar for accelerated approvals for cancer drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer's pharma chief hopes EU takes time to improve dru...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin says; Roxham Road, asylum-seeker destination, busy after Biden-Trudeau pact and more

World News Roundup: Russia, China are not creating military alliance, Putin ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Plastic Pandemic: The Devastating Effects of Microplastic Pollution

The Hunger Games: How Poverty and Malnutrition Affect Millions Worldwide

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Advancing Science and Development

The Widening Gap: Understanding the Root Causes of Disparities in Human Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023