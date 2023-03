Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi may visit China this weekend, meet counterpart Qin Gang - media

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi may visit China this weekend and meet with his counterpart Qin Gang, Kyodo news agency and NHK public television said on Tuesday.

Hayashi may raise the issue of an Astellas Pharma employee who China's foreign ministry said on Monday had been detained on suspicion of espionage, Kyodo added.

