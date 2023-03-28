Left Menu

Nagaland assembly passes Rs 23,086-crore budget for 2023-24

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-03-2023 21:20 IST | Created: 28-03-2023 21:20 IST
Nagaland assembly passes Rs 23,086-crore budget for 2023-24
  • Country:
  • India

The Nagaland assembly on Tuesday passed the Rs 23,086.66-crore budget for the 2023-24 financial year by a voice vote.

The budget with an estimated deficit of Rs 1,374.17 crore was presented in the House on Monday by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

None of the members put forward any cut motions to the demand for grants made in the budget.

The House also passed the supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 1,852.98 crore. It was also presented by Rio on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more on research this year; Pakistan defers decision on drug price rise as pharma firms struggle and more

Health News Roundup: Cash-rich BioNTech plans to spend about $1 billion more...

 Global
2
Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

Nokia upgrades DOCOMO's IP core, enables network slicing for 5G services

 Japan
3
10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023
Blog

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

 Global
4
NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space station

NASA, Boeing to provide update on Starliner Crew Flight Test to space statio...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Game-Changer: How ChatGPT-4 is Revolutionizing Creative Professions

10 Startup Business Ideas to Watch Out for in 2023

Devastating Communities: The Deadly Trio of Drought, Hunger, and Poverty

The Dark Side of ChatGPT's Popularity: Malware Distributors Target Facebook Users

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023