Nagaland assembly passes Rs 23,086-crore budget for 2023-24

The Nagaland assembly on Tuesday passed the Rs 23,086.66-crore budget for the 2023-24 financial year by a voice vote.

The budget with an estimated deficit of Rs 1,374.17 crore was presented in the House on Monday by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, who also holds the Finance portfolio.

None of the members put forward any cut motions to the demand for grants made in the budget.

The House also passed the supplementary demands for grants for the financial year 2022-23, amounting to Rs 1,852.98 crore. It was also presented by Rio on Monday.

