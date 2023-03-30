AAP won't win even one LS seat in Delhi: BJP

The Delhi BJP on Thursday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party's 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity will see him through any such campaign and the AAP will not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the city.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said the more the ''hatred'' Arvind Kejriwal and his political associates spread against the PM, love and respect of people for him will surge.

Delhi BJP media department head Harish Khurana said, ''The AAP's campaign against Narendra Modi will not win even one seat in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls next year.'' The AAP has put up 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters across the country.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai alleged that the Modi government wants to control the nation by suppressing the entire opposition. Rai said the campaign was held in 22 states across the country. The AAP will also connect students with its campaign and put up posters in universities across the country on April 10, he said.

