Left Menu

AAP won't win even one LS seat in Delhi: BJP

Rai said the campaign was held in 22 states across the country. The AAP will also connect students with its campaign and put up posters in universities across the country on April 10, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 21:37 IST
AAP won't win even one LS seat in Delhi: BJP
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi BJP on Thursday dismissed Aam Aadmi Party's 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity will see him through any such campaign and the AAP will not win a single Lok Sabha seat in the city.

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva said the more the ''hatred'' Arvind Kejriwal and his political associates spread against the PM, love and respect of people for him will surge.

Delhi BJP media department head Harish Khurana said, ''The AAP's campaign against Narendra Modi will not win even one seat in Delhi in the Lok Sabha polls next year.'' The AAP has put up 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' posters across the country.

AAP Delhi convenor Gopal Rai alleged that the Modi government wants to control the nation by suppressing the entire opposition. Rai said the campaign was held in 22 states across the country. The AAP will also connect students with its campaign and put up posters in universities across the country on April 10, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit today: Watch live

(Updated) SpaceX to launch more Starlink internet satellites into orbit toda...

 Global
2
Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

Sun emits powerful X-class solar flare; NASA telescope captures event

 Global
3
BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Complex In Panjin, China

BRIEF-Aramco JV Hapco Breaks Ground On New Refinery And Petrochemical Comple...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-control pill in May; Carl Icahn wants to bring back Illumina's ex-CEO -WSJ and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA panel to discuss Perrigo's daily OTC birth-con...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Mobility: The Key to a Greener Future

Looking Ahead: Predictions for the Business and Economic Landscape in 2023

The Future of Climate Change: How Science and Technology are Shaping Our Response in 2023

Unlock the Power of AI for Free: Top Tools You Need to Know

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023