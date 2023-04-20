Some bureaucrats at state level wield more power than politicians, need introspection: Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said some bureaucrats at the state level wield more power than politicians and called for introspection and their counselling so that they ''fall in line with the spinal belief of civil service''.

Addressing civil servants here, he said the emasculation of the ''steel frame of India'' is taking place in some parts of the country due to ingratiation with the political masters, straining federal structure and making transparency and accountability a casualty.

''Some bureaucrats at the state level are turning out to be a real challenge for politicians. They wield more power that can be the envy of any politician. This needs to be introspected and counselled so that this falls in line with the spinal belief the civil service has and with the reputation it has nurtured over the decades,'' the vice president said at the inauguration ceremony for two-day celebrations to mark the 16th Civil Services Day.

Dhankhar, who had frequent run-ins with the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government during his earlier stint as the governor of the state, said functioning in harmony and togetherness between the Centre and states is a Constitutional imperative and the civil service plays a pivotal role in this by exhibiting scrupulous adherence to conduct legal regime. ''These critical issues call for resolution beyond scratching the surface,'' he said, adding that scrupulous adherence to the All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968 and related legal regime is not optional. Highlighting a provision of the rules that mandates a civil servant, who has received an oral direction from his official superior, shall seek confirmation of the same in writing as early as possible, Dhankhar said in some parts, this is observed in the breach. ''Governance by oral fiats has unfortunately graduated to an acceptable form of governance that can come to end only when there is counselling and guidance from your powerful fraternity, either through association or otherwise,'' he said.

''It is a Constitutional imperative that there should be uniformity in administration across the Union and states so that federalism blossoms into cooperative federalism as envisioned by Prime Minister (Narendra Modi),'' the vice president said.

His assertion assumes significance as the Centre in December 2021 proposed changes to the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, to empower it with powers to override the state's request for seeking officers on central deputation. Non-BJP-ruled states including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala among others have expressed reservation against it and opposed the proposal. ''All-India Services function with interchangeability, common to the Union and states, a significant facet of federalism. However, the stance of some states on this count is a cause of concern. This scenario is straining the quality of the civil service apart from denting the federal system.

''There is an urgent need to smoothen out the issues so that efficacy and sublimity of civil service are not lost,'' he said.

Dhankhar said bureaucracy suffers, in the natural course, from interventions from the legislature, judiciary and political executive.

''These institutions are expected to act in harmony. They can't be in confrontation. They can't be in complainant mode. They have to be in a collaborative form... We all must work towards it. The doctrine of separation of powers has to be observed if our democracy is to blossom and sustain,'' he said.

Dhankhar said 'nation always first' has ever to be the guiding principle for civil servants. ''Those out of line need to reflect and revisit their thought process as anything otherwise will be antithetical to our nationalism,'' he said.

He said that the 2018 amendment of the Prevention of Corruption Act to insert Section 17A was a ''step in the right direction'' for ensuring that civil servants can properly discharge their duties.

''It (the section) regulates investigation of issues regarding decisions taken by public servants in discharge of their official duties by providing prior approval of the authority concerned,'' the vice president said.

This also affords the civil service to ''play in the joints'', he said, adding that enhanced assurance in decision-making is already generating exponential results. Dhankhar, in his around 48-minute address, said civil servants' focus is now on service delivery to the common man. ''Technological involvement has speeded up service delivery and, in the process, ended a long-standing menace of middlemen. The achievements are astoundingly impressive,'' Dhankhar said.

He said political developments in 2014 and 2019 are watershed moment and it has turned out to be impactful for governance as also the rise of the country's global reputation. ''Sanitisation of power corridors of deeply embedded undesirable elements, who for long extra-legally leveraged governance, is a milestone accomplishment and has been widely acclaimed,'' the vice president said.

He said that eclipse of the once flourishing lucrative industry of power brokers is particularly a boon to civil service, enabling it to unleash its energy and work without fear or favour.

Dhankhar said the civil services were the fulcrum for achieving 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and lauded the bureaucracy for bringing in development through their hard work and zeal.

''Like our polity, civil service composition is continually getting more representatives encompassing all societal segments. Now young talents from remote villages, humble families and marginalized communities are joining the civil services. ''These young people have closely seen the positive role that public administration plays in eradicating poverty and improving chances of realising their full potential,'' the vice president said.

He also cautioned the civil servants about the ''media bug''.

''In the 1980's when I was an advocate, I could never have a sound sleep unless my name appeared in the press. Over the years, I became a senior advocate and learnt that this was not the right thing. You belong to the most distinguished category of human resources, and no one in the country can say I never aspire to hold your position. ''I would therefore say, the media bug has afflicted some in the civil service and there is a need for systemic guidance by your structured associations,'' Dhankhar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)