Kremlin says Macron is wrong to say Russia is subservient to China

The Kremlin said on Monday that it categorically disagreed with French President Emmanuel Macron who said that Russia had "entered a form of subservience with regards to China" since being shunned by the West over the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia's ties with China were those of a strategic partner and had nothing to do with dependence.

