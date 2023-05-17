UP court acquits BSP MP, SP MLAs in 2012 poll code violation case

A local court here on Wednesday acquitted former BSP MP Babban Rajbhar and former SP MLAs Sanatan Pandey and Ram Ikbal Singh in an eleven-year-old case stemming from the violation of the election code of conduct and delivering of provocative speeches.

According to the prosecution, the three politicians were booked on December 2, 2012, for violation of the code of conduct and giving inflammatory speeches. The cases were filed against them at Rasda Police Station on the complaint of Sharad Kumar Singh, the Executive Magistrate of the Election flying squad. Special Court MP MLA/Additional CJM Tapasya Tripathi's court on Wednesday acquitted all three for lack of evidence. Babban Rajbhar has been a BSP MP from Salempur and contested the last assembly election from BJP from Rasda.

Sanatan Pandey and Ram Ikbal Singh are former MLAs from the Chilkahar constituency. Sanatan Pandey, who had contested the last Lok Sabha election from Ballia on a SP ticket, was a minister of state in the Akhilesh Yadav government.

