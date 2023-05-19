Left Menu

PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official

This is going to be a great opportunity for our two leaders to underscore the deep ties between our two countries and between our peoples, said Nancy Izzo Jackson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for India at the Bureau of South and Central Asia Affairs.They will review our growing trade, investment and defence partnership.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 19-05-2023 06:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 06:56 IST
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
  • Country:
  • United States

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's official state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden is a great opportunity for the two leaders to underscore deep ties between the two largest democracies of the world, a senior State Department official has said.

Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on an invitation by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. The US President and the First Lady will also host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

''We are really excited to host Prime Minister Modi in June here in Washington. This is going to be a great opportunity for our two leaders to underscore the deep ties between our two countries and between our peoples,'' said Nancy Izzo Jackson, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for India at the Bureau of South and Central Asia Affairs.

''They will review our growing trade, investment and defence partnership. We also expect that they are going to discuss new areas of cooperation as we work together to face global challenges like health, climate change, clean energy technology and food security,'' she said in response to a question.

Jackson added, ''Underpinning all of these issues, however, is our shared investment in our people-to-people ties, whether that is promoting educational exchanges or investing in our workforce development. Certainly, visas are a part of that conversation.'' She asserted that this was one of the most consequential global relationships.

''Our bilateral partnership cuts across our most crucial global strategic priorities -- defence, economic and trade security, health, emerging technology and the ever-growing people-to-people ties,'' Jackson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023