Tim Scott, lone Black Republican in U.S. Senate, announces White House bid
U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the sole Black Republican in the Senate, on Friday filed official paperwork launching his run for his party's presidential nomination in 2024. The impoverished child of a single mother Scott of South Carolina often points to his personal story as proof that America remains a land of promise. He filed his declaration of candidacy with the Federal Election Committee on Friday.
On the campaign trail, his sunny disposition presents a
major contrast with other declared and prospective candidates, including former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
