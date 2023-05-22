Left Menu

Uttarakhand: BJP to hold 'Vikas Teerth Program' from June 10 to 12 highlighting PM's dream projects across state

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes nine years, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a "Vikas Teerth Program" across Uttarakhand at Lok Sabha constituency level from between 10 to 12 June, said a source in BJP.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 07:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 07:24 IST
Uttarakhand: BJP to hold 'Vikas Teerth Program' from June 10 to 12 highlighting PM's dream projects across state
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government completes nine years on May 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a "Vikas Teerth Program" across Uttarakhand at Lok Sabha constituency level from June 10 to 12, said a party source. Under this party's campaign in the state, tiffin meetings will be held at the developmental project sites detailing about the ongoing projects. During the campaign, BJP will highlight the ongoing dream projects of PM Modi across the state.

On the other hand, in the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh as well the BJP plans something similar and will start a massive 'Mahajanajagaran campaign' across the state on May 30. Bharatiya Janata Party's State General Secretary (Organization) Dharampal Singh said that through public relations campaign, the achievements of the Central Government have to be reached the doorstep of every household.

"In the recently concluded civic body elections, there were historic results in favour of the BJP in the entire state. The credit for this goes to the people of the state and the loyal workers of the party," Singh said. He further said that public meetings will be organized at the Lok Sabha level from May 30 to June 30 under the Maha Sampark Abhiyan organized on the completion of 9 years of the central government.

"Businessmen conferences will also be organized under the campaign," he added. He further said that a senior workers' meeting will be organized in which MPs, MLAs, national office bearers, former office bearers, and state office bearers up to the divisional level will hold a meeting with Tiffin. "A joint conference of all the seven fronts will also be organized. Along with this, a conference of the beneficiaries of the central and state government has also been planned at the assembly level. Beneficiaries will be invited to this. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, the Yoga Day program is also to be organized at every Shakti Kendra on June 21," he detailed.

A mass contact campaign will be launched by the organization at the booth level under which public representatives and senior leaders are going to do door-to-door public relations and distribute leaflets of historical achievements of the central and state government. "For the success of the Mahasampark Abhiyan, before May 30, a complete road map has to be prepared for planning and implementation of the plan. For this, district working committee meetings have to be organized in each district on 20 and 21 May and divisional working committee meetings on 22, 23 and 24 May," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023