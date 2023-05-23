Left Menu

"Will take action...": Dhami over government land encroachments in Uttarakhand

While talking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Whatever encroachments are on government land in the state, we have already given instructions to either remove it themselves, otherwise the government will take action on them and wherever encroachments have taken place, we have already started removing them."

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 06:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 06:47 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday said that no encroachments are allowed on the government land in the state adding that instructions have already been issued in this regard. While talking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Whatever encroachments are on government land in the state, we have already given instructions to either remove it themselves, otherwise the government will take action on them and wherever encroachments have taken place, we have already started removing them."

On Uttarakhand hosting its second G20 meeting, he said, " I thank Prime Minister Modi for giving Uttarakhand a chance to host three G20 meetings. Ramnagar has already hosted one G20 meeting and it was a successful event. We are prepared for future meetings in the state as well." Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami further stated that devotees who are visiting for the Char Dham Yatra should check the weather report of the region in advance.

"Till now 1600000 devotees have visited the Char Dham Yatra. More devotees will come in the coming time, it is a matter of great pride for us. All previous records of devotees coming to the state will be broken. Also, the weather is also a bit bad, so I want to tell all the devotees that whenever they come to visit, they must check the weather report once," he said. He also mentioned that Uttarakhand is moving forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Vande Bharat train is going to reach Uttarakhand as well. Uttarakhand is moving forward today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Something or the other has been given to Uttarakhand in every field by the Prime Minister," he said. (ANI)

