Left Menu

NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) lament 'no invite' to President Murmu for new Parliament building inauguration

History will remember that Rs 20,000 crore were spent unnecessarily for a new Parliament building and the President of India was not even invited, he wrote in the Marathi daily.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2023 11:22 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 11:22 IST
NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) lament 'no invite' to President Murmu for new Parliament building inauguration
  • Country:
  • India

The Nationalist Congress party (NCP) on Sunday said it was saddening that the new Parliament building was not inaugurated by India's President Droupadi Murmu.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by ignoring President Murmu was not in accordance with tradition and protocol.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on Sunday morning and installed the historic Sengol in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Several Opposition parties boycotted the event while insisting that President Droupadi Murmu as head of the state should do the honours.

NCP's national spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a tweet said, ''We are a Democracy, not a Monarchy. People of the country must yield Power...It is saddening to see that our president, the constitutional head of our country, is not inaugurating the New Parliament building.'' Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in his weekly column Rokhthok in the party mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed the inauguration of the new Parliament building by ignoring President Murmu was not in accordance with tradition and protocol. The manner in which attempt is being made to take control of Parliament is not good for democracy, he said.

''The President of India wasn't even invited for the function which is the reason why 20 Opposition parties have decided to boycott the event,'' he said.

The Rajya Sabha member also said there was no need for a new Parliament building as the existing one was in a good shape and was an attraction to the world. ''History will remember that Rs 20,000 crore were spent unnecessarily for a new Parliament building and the President of India was not even invited,'' he wrote in the Marathi daily.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023