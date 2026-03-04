BJP Stakes Strong Claim in Maharashtra's Rajya Sabha Battle

On Wednesday, the BJP unveiled its list of four candidates for Maharashtra's forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The candidates include Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, ex-minister Vinod Tawde, former Nagpur mayor Maya Ivnate, and ex-legislative council member Ramrao Wadkute.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with over 230 MLAs, is strategically positioned to secure victory for all its nominees. This comes as seven Rajya Sabha seats are expected to become vacant in April. Candidates require 37 votes each to be elected, and the alliance's MLA count provides a strong advantage.

In the current Maharashtra assembly, the BJP holds 131 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP provide additional support. The opposition, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, consists of 49 MLAs. With the BJP's significant majority, they are poised to dominate the elections, possibly securing six out of seven seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)