Left Menu

BJP Stakes Strong Claim in Maharashtra's Rajya Sabha Battle

The BJP has announced four candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra, including Union Minister Ramdas Athawale. With substantial MLA support, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to elect most of its nominees. This electoral context underscores the shifting political alignments and power dynamics in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:56 IST
BJP Stakes Strong Claim in Maharashtra's Rajya Sabha Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the BJP unveiled its list of four candidates for Maharashtra's forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections. The candidates include Union Minister Ramdas Athawale, ex-minister Vinod Tawde, former Nagpur mayor Maya Ivnate, and ex-legislative council member Ramrao Wadkute.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, with over 230 MLAs, is strategically positioned to secure victory for all its nominees. This comes as seven Rajya Sabha seats are expected to become vacant in April. Candidates require 37 votes each to be elected, and the alliance's MLA count provides a strong advantage.

In the current Maharashtra assembly, the BJP holds 131 seats, while its allies Shiv Sena and NCP provide additional support. The opposition, led by the Maha Vikas Aghadi, consists of 49 MLAs. With the BJP's significant majority, they are poised to dominate the elections, possibly securing six out of seven seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

 Global
2
US Consulates in Pakistan Scale Down Operations Amid Rising Tensions

US Consulates in Pakistan Scale Down Operations Amid Rising Tensions

 Pakistan
3
Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Firm as Euro Suffers Amid Middle East Conflict

Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Firm as Euro Suffers Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
4
Sky Duel: The Power Struggle Behind the Future of Europe's Fighter Jets

Sky Duel: The Power Struggle Behind the Future of Europe's Fighter Jets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026