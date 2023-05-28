Timeline of Parliament House

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 12:08 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 12:05 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the new Parliament building. Following is a timeline of the old and new buildings of Parliament.

Feb 12, 1921: Foundation stone laid of Parliament House, then called the Council House, by Duke of Connaught Jan 18, 1927: Parliament inaugurated by then Governor General Lord Irwin Jan 19, 1927: First meeting of third session of Central Legislative Assembly held in Parliament House Dec 9, 1946: First sitting of Constituent Assembly Aug 14/15, 1947: Transfer of power at midnight session of Constituent Assembly May 13, 1952: First sitting of both Houses Aug 3, 1970: Then President VV Giri lays foundation stone of Parliament Annexe Oct 24, 1975: Then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi inaugurates Parliament Annexe Aug 15, 1987: Then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi lays foundation stone of Parliament Library May 7, 2002: Then President KR Narayanan inaugurates Parliament Library building May 5, 2009: Then Vice-President Mohammad Hamid Ansari and then Speaker Somnath Chatterjee lay foundation stone of extension of Parliament Annexe July 31, 2017: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Parliament Annexe extension Aug 5, 2019: Then Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla present proposal for modern Parliament building Dec 10, 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building May 28, 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates new Parliament building

