Left Menu

Meghwal slams opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday dubbed the decision of various political parties to boycott of the inauguration of new Parliament building as an example of cheap politics and also slammed them for questioning the relevance of Sengol.The law minister said representatives of several opposition parties who had not supported the boycott call attended the event.Several Supreme Court judges and those holding constitutional posts also attended the programme in Lok Sabha chamber of the new building, he pointed out.We kept on requesting them to attend.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2023 18:56 IST | Created: 28-05-2023 18:56 IST
Meghwal slams opposition boycott of new Parliament building inauguration
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday dubbed the decision of various political parties to boycott of the inauguration of new Parliament building as an example of ''cheap politics'' and also slammed them for questioning the relevance of 'Sengol'.

The law minister said representatives of several opposition parties who had not supported the boycott call attended the event.

Several Supreme Court judges and those holding constitutional posts also attended the programme in Lok Sabha chamber of the new building, he pointed out.

''We kept on requesting them (to attend). Even senior leaders requested. They ignored our requests and boycotted the event. This is an example of cheap politics,'' Meghwal told PTI Video.

The minister recalled that when Meira Kumar was the Speaker during the UPA rule, there was a discussion on having a new Parliament building. But the idea was rejected and it was said a call will be taken when the next census takes place.

''Now, delimitation is near. The number of members of Parliament will go up. Where will they sit?'' he questioned.

Responding to a question, he said those who boycotted the event will also appreciate the building when they see it, though they may not do so openly due to political compulsions.

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making statements out of political compulsions. He also questioned Congress leaders doubting the role and significance of Sengol sceptre when the British transferred power to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink wins FDA approval for human study of brain implants and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation globally

WEF President pitches for 'win-win thinking' amid increased polarisation glo...

 India
3
Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at French Open

Ukraine's Kostyuk booed after not shaking hands with Belarus' Sabalenka at F...

 France
4
Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the Season' award

Premier League: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland wins 'Player of the S...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023