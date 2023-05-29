In nine years of leadership, Modi’s every step revolved around poor, says Union Minister Meghwal

Hyderabad, May 28 (PTI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi's every policy and scheme revolves around poor people and their upliftment, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said on Monday here, while alleging that corruption was rampant during the previous UPA regime.

Narrating the achievements of Modi in the past nine years in a session organised by the BJP, Meghwal claimed that Modi is providing governance in a transparent manner that is free from corruption with a mission to maintain peace and security.

He said Modi demonstrated leadership skills during the covid pandemic by undertaking the task of supplying vaccines and medicines to several countries.

''India is the only country which was able to control price rise which was felt globally in the aftermath of the Russia-Ukraine war,'' he said replying to a query.

The minister said over 3.5 crore houses were constructed under PM Awas Yojana which, according to him, is better than the earlier Indira Awas Yojana.

The Modi government built toilets for over 11 crore people across the country, he claimed, adding that it surpassed the target of 10 crore toilets.

Meghwal said the number of MBBS, IIT and IIM seats were increased during the past nine years than those available before 2014.

The Law Minister also pointed out that the country, which had just 74 airports till 2014, doubled the number in just nine years.

