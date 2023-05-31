Left Menu

Sri Lanka extends invitation to Rajinikanth, says his visit will boost tourism

In a statement posted on Instagram, the DHC said Rajinikanths visit to the island nation will boost cinema induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism.As an iconic personality, Mr. Rajinikanths charisma will enrich historical relations and reinforce the bridge between both the destinations.

Rajinikanth (Image courtesy: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
Sri Lanka has invited superstar Rajinikanth to visit the country in an effort to boost tourism.

Dr D Venkateshwaran, the Deputy High Commissioner (DHC) of Sri Lanka, met the superstar on Monday at his residence here and extended an invite to Rajinikanth. In a statement posted on Instagram, the DHC said Rajinikanth's visit to the island nation will boost ''cinema induced tourism as well as spiritual and wellness tourism''.

''As an iconic personality, Mr. Rajinikanth's charisma will enrich historical relations and reinforce the bridge between both the destinations. DHC also personally invited him to explore the 'Ramayana Trail' as it is exclusive to Sri Lanka and other prime Buddhist sites in Sri Lanka,'' read the statement.

