PM Modi offers prayers at Pushkar temple Ajmer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple at Pushkar in Rajasthan's Ajmer district.

The prime minister will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the rally. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for Modi's visit.

