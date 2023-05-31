PM Modi offers prayers at Pushkar temple Ajmer
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered prayers at the famous Brahma temple at Pushkar in Rajasthans Ajmer district.The prime minister will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the rally.
The prime minister will later travel to Kayad Vishram Sthali on Jaipur Road in a helicopter for a public rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan are expected to attend the rally. Elaborate security arrangements were put in place for Modi's visit.
