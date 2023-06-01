Left Menu

Congress to take part in meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 12

Congress will take part in the proposed meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 12, party leader Jairam Ramesh has said

ANI | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:09 IST
Congress to take part in meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 12
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress will take part in the proposed meeting of opposition parties in Patna on June 12, party leader Jairam Ramesh said on Thursday. "We will definitely attend the meeting (Opposition) on June 12 (in Patna). Who will attend (from Congress) is yet to be discussed," Jairam Ramesh told ANI.

"We had appealed to advance the date of the Patna meeting which is scheduled for June 12 but the organizers are probably unable to extend it. Rahul Gandhi is out (on visit abroad) and the party president also has many programmes. If they are not able to go then someone else will go. This is certain. This is not the only meeting of the Opposition. Senior leaders will also attend the next meeting," he said. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been holding meetings for bringing together opposition parties against Bharatiya Janata Party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is expected to chair the meeting of opposition parties on June 12.

A JD-U leader said that parties that the like-minded parties will discuss their future strategy on June 12. "There will be a grand meeting in Bihar of Opposition parties under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, which will send a message to the whole country. Change in the country will start from Bihar only. You will see that parties with the same views will stand together," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023