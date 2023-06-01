Left Menu

Pondy Lt Guv, CM take part in Tirukameeswarar temple car festival

The festival was celebrated with spiritual gaiety and zeal.A large number of people from Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu villages pulled the chariot.The Lt Governor and others later went around the temple after dragging the chariot and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum.

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 01-06-2023 18:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2023 18:48 IST
Pondy Lt Guv, CM take part in Tirukameeswarar temple car festival
  • Country:
  • India

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisasi Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Ministers and legislators were among those who pulled the chariot at the annual car festival of Tirukameeswarar temple in neighbouring Villianuur on Thursday amidst chanting of vedic hymns by the pandits and also playing of nadawaram. The festival was celebrated with spiritual gaiety and zeal.

A large number of people from Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu villages pulled the chariot.

The Lt Governor and others later went around the temple after dragging the chariot and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum. The car festival in Villianur has been an important festival and the tradition of the head of the State and Chief Minister pulling the chariot has been maintained.

Annadhanam was arranged by various outfits during the occasion. The Thirukameeswarar temple was constructed by Rajendra Chola in the twelfth century and is among the few ancient shrines in Puducherry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic levels, data show; J&J faces new trial over talc cancer claims, amid settlement push and more

Health News Roundup: Chinese visa applications just 35% of pre-pandemic leve...

 Global
4
Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till date

Area of 78 lakh hectare covered under Micro Irrigation from 2015-16 to till ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

A Sustainable Solution: Rainwater Harvesting and Its Environmental Impact

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023