Pondy Lt Guv, CM take part in Tirukameeswarar temple car festival

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisasi Soundararajan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Speaker R Selvam, Ministers and legislators were among those who pulled the chariot at the annual car festival of Tirukameeswarar temple in neighbouring Villianuur on Thursday amidst chanting of vedic hymns by the pandits and also playing of nadawaram. The festival was celebrated with spiritual gaiety and zeal.

A large number of people from Puducherry and neighbouring Tamil Nadu villages pulled the chariot.

The Lt Governor and others later went around the temple after dragging the chariot and offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum. The car festival in Villianur has been an important festival and the tradition of the head of the State and Chief Minister pulling the chariot has been maintained.

Annadhanam was arranged by various outfits during the occasion. The Thirukameeswarar temple was constructed by Rajendra Chola in the twelfth century and is among the few ancient shrines in Puducherry.

