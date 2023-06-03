Left Menu

Maha Cong leader Thorat seeks Rly minister's resignation after Odisha tragedy; welcomes Pankaja to party

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the massive three-train collision in Odisha a day earlier in which more than 200 people have been killed.Addressing a press conference, Thorat said the Union government was not a sensitive one and demanded to know what had happened to the much-touted Kavach anti-collision mechanism that was supposed to prevent such incidents.The railway minister is never seen even at the inauguration of new trains by the prime minister.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-06-2023 14:11 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 14:11 IST
Maha Cong leader Thorat seeks Rly minister's resignation after Odisha tragedy; welcomes Pankaja to party
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday demanded the resignation of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw after the massive three-train collision in Odisha a day earlier in which more than 200 people have been killed.

Addressing a press conference, Thorat said the Union government was not a sensitive one and demanded to know what had happened to the much-touted 'Kavach' anti-collision mechanism that was supposed to prevent such incidents.

''The railway minister is never seen even at the inauguration of new trains by the prime minister. He should resign after this tragic accident,'' Thorat demanded.

Speaking on political issues in the state, Thorat said Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pankaja Munde was being sidelined in her party and that the doors of the Congress were open for her.

''Pankaja is the daughter of late Gopinath Munde, who had excellent relations with everyone cutting across party lines. He contributed to BJP's growth in Maharashtra. It is sad she is being sidelined,'' he said.

Queried on the two-day meeting that began here on Friday to review the Congress' chances on 48 Lok Sabha seats from Maharashtra, Thorat said district level functionaries are explaining to the leadership that the party base is good in each of the constituencies.

Thorat, who is the Congress Legislature Party leader, said the feedback will help during seat sharing talks with Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party as the aim is to ensure the alliance wins the maximum number of seats.

Pankaja Munde, daughter of BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde, is often at the centre of speculation that she has been sidelined since her defeat in the 2019 Assembly polls from stronghold Parli to Nationalist Congress Party leader and cousin Dhananjay Munde.

After the first expansion of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis cabinet in August 2022, she had said she might not have been "qualified enough" to get a berth, which once again led to talks about her being unhappy in the saffron camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse of confidential info; AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn's disease drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J secures dismissal of whistleblower case over misuse...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for enterprise cloud-based applications

Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom announce first network slicing solution for en...

 Global
3
Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton

Formula 1: "Not the improvement we dreamed of", says Mercedes driver Lewis H...

 Spain
4
Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services CRMs

Independent research firm recognizes Vymo among Notable Financial Services C...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023