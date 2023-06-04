Left Menu

Govt being run according to Constitution under PM Modi: Raghubar Das

Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Sunday said the central government is being run according to the Constitution for the last nine years. The former chief minister said that in the 2024 elections, the BJP will get more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

PTI | Siddharthnagar | Updated: 04-06-2023 23:37 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 23:37 IST
Govt being run according to Constitution under PM Modi: Raghubar Das
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jharkhand chief minister and senior BJP leader Raghubar Das on Sunday said the central government is being run according to the Constitution for the last nine years. Das was here to attend an event organised to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its last nine years.

The nine years of the Modi government has been the ''golden era'' of India, he told reporters.

In these nine years, the respect of India and Indians has increased all over the world and Prime Minister Modi has emerged as the world's most popular leader, Das said. Urban Development and Energy Minister of Uttar Pradesh AK Sharma was also present on this occasion. The former chief minister said that in the 2024 elections, the BJP will get more than 400 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. He also hit out at the Congress party accusing it of doing communal politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
3
G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

G20 Health Working Group meeting in Hyderabad from June 4

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hosted him in Silicon Valley

Rahul Gandhi has deep understanding of technology, says entrepreneur who hos...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023