Biden: Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is an appeal to fear that is 'unjustified,' 'ugly'

President Joe Biden said violence against LGBTQ people in the United States is on the rise and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric is an appeal to fear that is "unjustified" and "ugly."

Earlier today, the White House Pride Month celebration, expected to be the largest in history, was postponed from Thursday evening until Saturday, as Washington is enveloped in a cloud of smoke from Canadian wildfires.

