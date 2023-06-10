Left Menu

Mayawati is with BJP: Congress leader Ajay Rai

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 10-06-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Ajay Rai on Saturday alleged that the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party was with the ruling BJP.

Rai, a provincial president of the Congress and a former state minister, was here to attend the birth centenary celebrations of former parliamentarian Gauri Shankar Rai.

Responding to reporters' query on the BSP chief not attending a meeting of some opposition parties on June 23 in Patna, he said, ''BSP supremo Mayawati is in alliance with BJP, she is with BJP.'' The meeting of opposition parties convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is scheduled to be held in Patna on June 23. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (TMC), Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin (DMK), Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) and NCP chief Sharad Pawar are among those likely to attend the meeting.

Pawar on Saturday said the opposition parties were keen on providing an alternative to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Congress leader Rai said the opposition parties should form an alliance to take on the BJP.

Under the BJP rule, the general public is suffering due to inflation and unemployment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

