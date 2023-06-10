Even if oppn candidates win panchayat polls, they'll ultimately join TMC: party spox Kunal

Left Menu

The opposition in West Bengal was unable to find candidates for panchayat polls, TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed on Saturday, asserting that even if they win the elections, they will ultimately join the ruling party for the sake of the development of their areas.The Bayron Model will be replicated in the panchayat polls as well, Ghosh said, referring to lone Congress MLA Bayron Biswas switching over to the TMC, weeks after winning a bypoll with the support of the Left.The opposition parties will not be able to find enough people to contest the panchayat polls.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2023 23:30 IST | Created: 10-06-2023 23:30 IST
The 'Bayron Model' will be replicated in the panchayat polls as well, Ghosh said, referring to lone Congress MLA Bayron Biswas switching over to the TMC, weeks after winning a bypoll with the support of the Left.

''The opposition parties will not be able to find enough people to contest the panchayat polls. And if a few of their candidates manage to win, they will join TMC when they find how the Centre was withholding funds and the state government was funding the projects with its own resources,'' Ghosh told PTI.

''I call it the Bayron Model. If people realise the opposition cannot work for the benefit of the poor, why will they vote for them?'' he added. Reacting to the statement, senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said the TMC wants to decimate the opposition as they don't believe in democracy.

''From the actions and statements of TMC leaders like Kunal Ghosh, it is clear that the TMC is dreaming of a panchayat vote without any opposition. This spells danger for democracy and unmasks the true face of TMC,'' he said.

The polling for around 75,000 seats of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system, comprising Zilla Parishads, Panchayat Samitis and Gram Panchayats, will be held on July 8.

