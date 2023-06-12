New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China end of June

New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday he would visit China at the end of this month and will lead a trade delegation.

In December, former premier Jacinda Ardern said she hoped to lead a trade mission to China once it relaxed its travel rules, after she met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.

