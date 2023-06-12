New Zealand PM Hipkins to visit China end of June
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 12-06-2023 08:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 08:43 IST
- Country:
- Australia
New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday he would visit China at the end of this month and will lead a trade delegation.
In December, former premier Jacinda Ardern said she hoped to lead a trade mission to China once it relaxed its travel rules, after she met President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Bangkok.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand to maintain 15 defence personnel in Solomon Islands through year end
Sun Pharma, Philogen join hands to commercialise skin cancer drug in Europe, Australia, New Zealand
UK hails first post-Brexit trade deals with Australia, New Zealand, but impact likely small
1800 frontline Police graduates from Royal New Zealand Police College
New Zealand airline is asking passengers to weigh in before their flights