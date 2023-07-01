Left Menu

Sierra Leone's main opposition party demands rerun of general election

Sierra Leone's main opposition party said it had decided to formally reject the results of the national election won by President Julius Maada Bio, citing "glaring irregularities", and called for a rerun of the June 24 poll. Bio was re-elected for a second term with 56% of the vote, narrowly avoiding a run-off against main rival Samura Kamara of the opposition All People's Congress (APC).

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 18:37 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 18:35 IST
Sierra Leone's main opposition party demands rerun of general election
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone's main opposition party said it had decided to formally reject the results of the national election won by President Julius Maada Bio, citing "glaring irregularities", and called for a rerun of the June 24 poll.

Bio was re-elected for a second term with 56% of the vote, narrowly avoiding a run-off against main rival Samura Kamara of the opposition All People's Congress (APC). But Kamara has questioned the official tally, while European election observers noted statistical inconsistencies. In its first official statement on the full results, the APC said on Friday it rejected the outcome "given the glaring irregularities and violations of established electoral procedures."

"We can no longer tolerate injustice, tyranny, and usurpation of power in Sierra Leone. This is what dictatorship looks like," it said. Information Minister Mohamed Rahman Swaray dismissed the APC's call for a second vote.

"A rerun after an official declaration of results and a swearing-in ceremony is unconstitutional," he said by phone to Reuters. "It can only happen through a Supreme Court decision. Otherwise, no political party can arrogate that right or power. It’s wishful thinking."

The APC also demanded the resignation of election commission officials, a rerun of presidential and parliamentary elections within six months, and said it would ask foreign powers to impose travel bans on Bio, his wife, and a string of ministers and senior officials. In response, Swaray said: "A president who has led his people so well that they just renewed his mandate through democratic means cannot be subjected to sanctions."

Results of parliamentary and local council elections are expected later on Saturday, but the APC said it would also reject these and would not participate in any level of governance. "That’s entirely their discretion. We want a truly multiparty parliament but it is their choice to make. I hope they’ll reconsider that decision," Swaray said.

The standoff could worsen tensions that led to violence breaking out before, during, and after the vote. The United States, Britain, Ireland, Germany, France, and the EU last week said they shared concerns about a lack of transparency in the vote-counting process, and that significant logistical problems had hampered voting in certain areas.

The election commission has said it will publish disaggregated results data per polling station to allow for closer public scrutiny of the results but warned this will take some time. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on aspartame - analysts; EU secures vaccine deals with Pfizer, and others for future pandemic and more

Health News Roundup: Coca-Cola to see less pain from looming WHO decision on...

 Global
2
Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; industry crosses record 20 lakh units in H1 2023

Maruti, Hyundai post single-digit rise in Jun passenger vehicle sales; indus...

 Global
3
48 killed in Kenya road crash

48 killed in Kenya road crash

 Kenya
4
Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technologies

Nokia and Apple strike new patent license deal covering 5G and other technol...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023