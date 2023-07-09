Left Menu

BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-07-2023 19:29 IST | Created: 09-07-2023 19:29 IST
BJP chief Nadda chairs regional consultative meeting in Hyderabad
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda on Sunday chaired a meeting of senior party leaders of the south and some other states here to discuss the party's preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and others.

The regional consultative meeting held at the BJP Telangana headquarters in Hyderabad was attended by party General Secretary B L Santhosh and other senior leaders as well as party MPs and MLAs and state unit presidents, among others.

Union Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, who received Nadda on his arrival at Begumpet airport here, tweeted: "Shri J P Nadda ji will address the meeting of BJP presidents from 12 states today in Hyderabad".

Reddy recently put together an action plan to strengthen the party in the southern states, which would be discussed in the day-long meeting.

The meeting would also focus on the Assembly polls scheduled to be held later this year in Telangana, he had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a Lending Services

Bitget Launches Crypto Loans For Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and more as a...

 Global
2
Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Beware of "political wolves" joining hands before Lok Sabha elections: Andhr...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning; Wegovy maker Novo Nordisk sues Florida pharmacies over copycat drugs and more

Health News Roundup: More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likel...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'forever chemicals'; More Eisai/Biogen Alzheimer's drug approvals seen likely despite safety warning and more

Health News Roundup: Nearly half of US drinking water may contain toxic 'for...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Ending the Cycle: Freeing Children from Labour and Creating a Brighter Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023