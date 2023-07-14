Left Menu

Trump son-in-law Kushner testified before grand jury probing ex-president -NYT

The second is an investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. election that the Republican Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden. A spokesperson for Smith's office declined to comment on the New York Times report.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-07-2023 03:30 IST | Created: 14-07-2023 03:28 IST
Trump son-in-law Kushner testified before grand jury probing ex-president -NYT
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner was among several witnesses to testify before a grand jury in recent weeks about the former president's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, the New York Times reported on Thursday, citing sources. Testifying at a federal courthouse in Washington last month, Kushner, a former White House adviser to Trump, said it was his impression Trump truly believed the 2020 election was stolen, the Times reported, citing a person briefed on the matter.

Special Counsel Jack Smith was appointed by U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland last November to take over two Justice Department investigations involving Trump. In one case, Trump was indicted over his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House in January 2021. He pleaded not guilty. The second is an investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 U.S. election that the Republican Trump lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

A spokesperson for Smith's office declined to comment on the New York Times report. A representative for Kushner could not immediately be reached for comment. Trump, the front-runner in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces other legal problems. Prosecutors in New York City charged him in April in a case involving an alleged 2016 hush-money payment to a porn star.

Trump has repeatedly and falsely claimed that he won the 2020 election and that Biden's win resulted from fraud. Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's win.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential bid

Guatemala court suspends anti-graft candidate's party, risking presidential ...

 Global
2
Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Colours with Cognitive Processor XR

Sony Announces New BRAVIA X90L Series Offering Vibrant Contrast and Vivid Co...

 India
3
Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

Rajnish Kumar, Mohandas Pai to be part of Byju's Advisory Council

 India
4
LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

LTIMindtree Enters the NIFTY 50 Index

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023